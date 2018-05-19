Daniel Joseph Lejeune, age 96, of Bunkie

Daniel Joseph Lejeune

EVERGREEN - Funeral services for Daniel Joseph Lejeune will be Monday, May 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, May 21, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Mr. Lejeune, age 96, of Bunkie passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018 at the Bailey Place. He was born in Livonia on July 7, 1921 and was a 1939 graduate of Livonia High School. He was a sargent assigned to the communications division of the U.S. Air Force during World War II, stationed in Blythe, California. Daniel worked for South Central Bell in Bunkie for 42 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #326 in Bunkie for over 50 years, where he served as a Past Master. He was also a member of the Elkaruba Shriners. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Bunkie where he served as a Deacon and taught Beginner Sunday School for 42 years. Daniel also worked part-time for Star Communications in Cheneyville and loved working in in his shop at home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Hazel Rudh Lejeune; his son, Danny W Lejeune; his parents, Jean' and Leona Lejeune; his two brothers, Oliver Lejeune and Leon Lejeune; and his three sisters, Isabelle L. Graff, Bessie L. Favaron and Vivian L. Smith.

He is survived by his three daughters, Linda L. Long of Bunkie, Gaye L. (Bennie) Richard of Cheneyville and Lori L. (Stanley) Setliff of Forest Hill; his daughter-in-law, Nanette D. Lejeune of New Iberia; his sister, Lucy Blouin of Baton Rouge; 11 grandchildren, Richard Lejeune, Jill Romero, Stuart Lejeune, John Long, Laura Grissom, Stacy Lewis, Ellen Hodge, Paul Setliff, Michael Richard, Kaitlyn Townley and Nicholas Setliff; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great, great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Richard Lejeune, Staurt Lejeune, John Long, Paul Setliff, Michael Richard and Nicholas Setliff.

In lieu of lowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charitable organization of your choice.