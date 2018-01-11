Daniel Lyle Whittington, age 69, of Bayou Chicot

Daniel Lyle Whittington

BAYOU CHICOT - Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Lyle Whittington will be held at 12 noon on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bayou Chicot with Brother Roger Whittington officiating. Interment will be at Vandenburg Cemetery in Bayou Chicot. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bayou Chicot from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

Mr. Whittington, age 69, of Bayou Chicot, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer. He was born on August 16, 1949.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Whittington; wives, Rhonda Brue Whittington and Martha Nevins Whittington.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Bobby (Jennifer) Whittington of Florida, Jeremy (Renee) Whittington of Hessmer, James (Kelsie) Whittington of Belledeau; two daughters, Wendy Whatley of Houma and Jamie Whittington of Marksville; his mother, Delores (Wayne) Steadman of Cotile Lake; stepson, Michael Brue of South Carolina; two brothers, David (Terri) Whittington of Turkey Creek and Jimmy (Darla) Whittington of Lecompte; and six grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Whittington, David Whittington, Jeremy Whittington, Bobby Whittington, Jimmy Whittington and Jeffery Cloud. Honorary pallbearers will be Dillon Turnage and Dustin Cloud.