Daniel Maillet, age 75, of Bordelonville

Daniel Maillet

BORDELONVILLE - Funeral services for Daniel Maillet of Bordelonville will take place at the St. Peter Catholic Church of Bordelonville on Saturday, September 23, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. Ramji Shoury officiating. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also take place at the church that morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Daniel Maillet, age 75, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017. Mr. Maillet was born on March 12, 1942 and raised in Avoyelles Parish. He attended Bordelonville High School, USL of Lafayette, and LSU in Baton Rouge and was also a proud member of the United States Air Force. Dan taught at many of the schools across the state and he also worked as a guidance counselor. Over the years, Dan owned “Maillet’s Flying Service” and took up farming. He was member of St. Peter’s Church, a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, member of the American Legion and the Bordelonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Mary Ola Maillet; brother, Chris Maillet; and his first wife, Virginia Maillet.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Maillet of Bordelonville; children, Trent Maillet of Bordelonville, Troy Maillet of Bordelonville, Tresha Maillet of Bordelonville, and Nicole (Kenny) Bordelon of Mansura; grandchildren, Nicholas Maillet, Landon Maillet, and Tiffany Mitchell; step-grandchildren, Kylie Lemoine, Jordyn Bordelon, Ethan Bordelon, and Jonathan Blackburn; great-grandchild, Ethan Mitchell; brother and sister, Kenneth Maillet and Pamela Hymel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. https://donatenow.heart.org/