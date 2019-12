Danny T. Connor, age 54, of Moreauville

Funeral services for Danny T. Connor of Moreauville are currently pending.

Danny Connor, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Connor; daughters, Melissa Ducote, Michelle Messer, Miranda Connor; son, Danny Connor, Jr.; mother, Bernice “Cookie” Leblanc, sister, Kathy Connor Radecker; brother, Mike Connor, David Connor, Kris Connor, & Steve Connor; three grandchildren, Ryder, Axel & Zoe.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Connor, Sr.; brother, Harold Connor, Jr.; and step-father, Kern Leblanc.