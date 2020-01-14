Funeral services for Mr. Danny Wayne Brouillette will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Brother Ken Austin officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville.

Danny Wayne Brouillette, age 65, of Marksville, departed this life on January 12, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Brouillette and one brother, Marty Brouillette.

Danny graduated from Marksville High School in 1973. After graduation he worked offshore for 15 years before opening his own businesses which included Brouillette Tractor and Marine, B.B. Construction, B. Brothers Construction and Bayou Cajun Raceway.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 46 years, Dana Lynn Hill Brouillette of Marksville; three sons, Brian Brouillette, Brady Brouillette (Kellie), Rusty Brouillette, all of Marksville; mother, R.C. Guillot Brouillette of Marksville; two sisters, Linda Terry (Jimmy) of Pineville, Dayna Ponthier of Marksville; one brother, Ted Brouillette (Kathy) of Marksville; seven grandchildren; Brian Brouillette, Jr., Donnie Ducote, Dustin Brouillette, Noah Brouillette, Elijah Brouillette, Macie Brouillette, Kayton Brouillette, all of Marksville and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dustin Brouillette, B.J. Brouillette, Noah Brouillette, Kayton Brouillette, Donnie Ducote and Mike Hill.