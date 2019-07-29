A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Darcie Claire Lartigue on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00am in Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Darcie Claire Lartigue, age 69, of Simmesport died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles. She was a retired elementary school teacher with the Avoyelles Parish School Board. She held 2 Batchelor’s degrees, one in horticulture and one in elementary education. After retiring, she settled in Moreauville and enjoyed reading and gardening. Mostly she enjoyed being a “Grammy” to her six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Agnes Couvillion; brother, Charles (Joann) Couvillion; son-in-law, Cary Lemoine.

She is survived by her children, Jeremy Lartigue and his wife Angela of Kaplan, Jessica Lemoine of Moreauville and Justin Lartigue and his wife Valerie of Oak Harbor, WA; sisters, Beryl (Hubert) Moreau of Simmesport and Cindy (Jim) Dewey of New Roads; brothers, Russell (Carolyn) Couvillion of Cottonport and Michael (Penny) Couvillion of New Hampshire.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Angelina Lartigue, Madison Lartigue, Carly Lemoine, Drake Lemoine, Aurora Lartigue and Cole Lartigue.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 8:00am until 11:00am in Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.