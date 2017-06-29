Darian Cornelius Jones, age 13, of Missouri City, Texas

MANSURA - Funeral services for Darian Cornelius Jones of Missouri City, Texas will take place at the Christian Family Worship Center of Mansura on Saturday, July 1, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery of Mansura.

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, he was called home to be with his Heavenly Father and became his mother and sister's guardian angel. Darian Cornelius Jones, age 13, was the son of Katrina L. Jones. Born on March 7, 2004 in Houston, Texas, he accepted Christ at an early age and attended South Union Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorship of Pastor Michael V. Smith.

Darian attended Stafford Municipal Schools. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, video games, spending time with family, and eating his granny's good cooking. He learned many things from his PawPaw, including how to be a Christian man, but most of all he loved spending time with his little sister, Malia.

Darian leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Katrina L. Jones of Missouri City, Texas; one sister, Malia A. Lee; beloved grandparents, Max and Lorra J. Jones of Missouri City, Texas; one uncle, Cornelius C. Jones of Houston, Texas; one aunt, Maxine D. (Rodney) Endsley of Rosharon, Texas; Godparents, Walter and Shirley Sampson, Sr.; seven first cousins, Carnelia O. (Skylar) Jones, Chaddra Graham-Jones, Chaddrick Graham-Jones, Courtney O. Jones, Chasity L. Jones, Madison N. Endsley, Andrew T. Endsley; and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.