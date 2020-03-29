Darlene Ann Ford, 1947-2020

Darlene Ann Ford

December 26, 1947 - March 25, 2020

Those left to charish in her memory include her Husband, Michael Dewayne Ford; Sons, Bobby Jones (Rae), Mike Ford (Amanda), Jason Ford (Tasha), Hunter Ford (Kayla); Brother, Nulen Moses (Francis); Sisters, Jacklyn Guillot (Jackie), Melaine Asbra; Stepfather, E.L. Laborde; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her Father, Ury John Moses; and Mother, Ora Mae Laborde.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bandon Dubouys, Rocky Ford, Randy Tullos, Mike Ford, Hunter Ford, and Bryan Sikes.