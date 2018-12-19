Darrell Dauzat, 80, Arkansas

Graveside services for Darrell Dauzat will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Dauzat, age 80 of Conway, AR., formerly of Hessmer, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at St. Andrew’s Place in Conway.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Firmin Dauzat; a daughter, Shirley D. Laborde; a grandson, Christopher Ivy; his parents, Alden and Elsie Bonnette Dauzat; and two brothers, Willard and Laniel Dauzat.

Survivors include his son, Robert Dauzat and wife Gail of Valonia, AR; his daughter, Brenda D. Ivy and husband Larry of Monticello, AR; his son-in-law, Vincent Laborde of GA; a brother, Melvin Dauzat and wife Mercedes of Bunkie; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to funeral home to help with expenses.

Friends may visit on Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

