Darrell James Galland, age 59, of Hessmer

Darrell James Galland

HESSMER - A memorial service for Darrell James Galland will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer at a later date.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Melancon Funeral Home from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Galland, age 59, of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at OakMont Estates. Born on January 17, 1958, he was a retired shop foreman with Progressive Tractor.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Galland; and his parents, Warren and Louise Villemarette Galland.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kristy (Justin) St. Romain of Hessmer and Karlie (Garrett) Laborde of Iowa, La.; two sisters, Renee Lemoine of Zachary and Cynthia (Joe) Gates of Hessmer; mother of his daughters, Sandy Villemarette Mayeux of Mansura; and three grandchildren, Annie Lynn Laborde, Brylan St. Romain and Wyatt Laborde.