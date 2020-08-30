David Armstrong, 62, Hessmer

Memorial services for David Wayne Armstrong will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Armstrong, age 62, of Hessmer, passed away at his residence in Hessmer on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was prededed in death by his parents, Arthur Pugh and Laura Rosendahl and sister, Tina McNeal.

The most important part of David’s life was the love of his family. He had such a generous and giving spirit which could be seen in his mentoring and art of teaching. He was a great concealed carry instructor. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. He served as a member of the Rapides Sheriff Reserve for many years as well as being a private investigator. David was an owner and operator at AT Colfax Creosote and also was the transportation manager for Gilchrist Construction.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Kimberly Armstrong of Hessmer; one son, Bryan Armstrong (Christina) of Colorado; one daughter, Gabrielle Armstrong (Tyler Cascio) of Boyce, LA; two brothers, Richard Arthur Armstrong of Texas City, Texas, Joseph Ralph Armstrong of Spring, Texas; one sister, Linda Susan Armstrong Waller of Texas; in-laws, Lannote and Cathy Ducote, Jr. of Hessmer; brother-in-law, Gary Ducote of Hessmer; six nephews, Richard Arthur Armstrong, Jr., Jeremy Armstrong, Jeff Armstrong, Shaun Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Joey Armstrong, all of Texas; one niece, Michelle Boening; numerous great nieces and nephews.