David Bordelon, Moreauville native

David Keith Bordelon, a native of Moreauville and resident of Geismar, passed away on March 8, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, at the age of 65. David enjoyed fishing, cooking, caring for elderly neighbors, and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Winton J. Bordelon; his mother, Myrdis L. Bordelon; and his brother, Ronald J .Bordelon. He is survived by his son, David Kellen Bordelon; his daughter, Amber Renee Bordelon; son-in-law, Burt J. Mire III.; grandchildren, Austin James Mire and his wife Roni Leigh Mire; and their daughter, Tobi Leigh Mire; Aya Alyse Mire, Dagan Joseph Mire, Maci Lee Mire, and Sean Thomas Bordelon; his sister, Peggy O'Banion; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.