David Brown, 67, Avoyelles native

On Friday, July 17, 2020, Minister David Brown, loving husband and father of 10 children, passed away at age 67. Dave was born on March 17, 1953, in Avoyelles, LA., to the late Louis Brown and Ida Mae Blouin. Dave was the Owner of DC Home Improvement, licensed diesel mechanic, truck driver, and a "BAMA MAN". Dave passion was in his ministry as a licensed minister where he used fishing as his counseling sessions. When he wanted to relax, he would go pick pecans. He enjoyed watching Syfy and monster movies. On November 17, 2001, he married Minister Carla H. Brown. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Louis Brown and Ida Mae Blouin. Two siblings, Mary Lee Blouin and Earl Blouin and one grandson Khristopher Williams. He is survived by his wife, Minister Carla H. Brown of this union there was Ten children: Marquette (Eric) Mead of Katy, TX; Amy Tate, David Jackson, Denise Williams, all of Baton Rouge, LA., Joel Comier and Joseph Cormier, Jr., both of Georgia., and Tracie Bridgewater of Plaquemine, LA. Dave has 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 12 Fury pets. Three siblings: Lovenia Blouin of Baton Rouge, LA., Louis Brown and Collin Blouin of Opelousas, LA., Father in law, Wilbert Hasten of Baton Rouge, LA., 8 sisters in law, 7 brothers in law and a host of aunts uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. Visiting on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Iberville Christian Center 4047 E. Hwy 30, St. Gabriel, LA 70776 from 9AM until religious service time 11AM conducted by Pastor Terry M. Hasten. Interment in church cemetery. Special thanks to Katie Hermann Memorial Hospital, Texas ICU team, Multi Organ Transplant in Ochsner Hospital Main Campus, Bone Marrow Transplant team in Ochsner Hospital Main Campus. and Anointed Family Medicine Dr, Andrea Brown. Services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, LA.