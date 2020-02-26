David Clark, age 69, of Dupont

Funeral Mass for David Clark of Dupont will begin at 12:00pm on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont with Fr. Joseph Desimone officiating. Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

David Clark, age 69, passed away on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at the Christus St Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Patricia Clark of Dupont; daughter, Christy Clark of Dupont; sisters, Peggy Gauramus and Sue Dupont.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Clark; parents, James and Elsie Firmin Clark; brothers, James R. Clark, Walter Lane Clark, and Anthony Charles Clark.

Visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall with a rosary being recited at 6:00pm that evening. Visitation will resume at Wednesday morning at 8:00am

