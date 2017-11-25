David "Dee" Reed, III

BAYHILLS - Funeral services for David "Dee" Reed, III will be Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Second St. Paul Baptist Church in the Bayhills with Rev. Eldra Lavalais officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Second St. Paul Baptist Church on Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time.

David "Dee" Reed, III, age 20, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur. He was born on May 11, 1997.

He leaves to mourn, yet cherish his memories, his father, David Reed, Jr. (Ethel Jones) of Bunkie; his mother, Monique Alexander of Marksville; his two sisters, Ketrangle Alexander of Marksville and Daviana Alexander of Marksille; his paternal grandparents, David "Pop" Reed and Betty Reed of Bunkie and Paul Dominick of Marksville.