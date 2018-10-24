David Howell, 72, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. David Earl Howell will be Friday, October 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Douglas Belgard officiating. Interment will be at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville.

Mr. Howell, age 72, of Marksville, Louisiana, died Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Theodore and Lula Blanche Ray Howell; one son, Jonathan David Howell; one sister, Betty Gean Howell; four brothers, Penny Howell, Nathan “Boss Man” Howell, Charles Howell and Roger Howell.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Priscilla Lemoine Howell; two sons, David Corey Howell and wife Lori of Hessmer, Thomas Howell and wife Kasey of Marksville; one daughter, Deanna Howell Jordan and husband Wendell of Hessmer; one brother, Larry Howell of South Carolina; three sisters, Prudence Corneila, Carrie Bell Owens, Faye Hewitt, all of South Carolina, and nine grandchildren, Callie Howell, Jace Jordan, Bryce Howell, Gage Howell, Shea Jordan, Zyllar Howell, Bayln Howell, Emma Howell and Braxton Howell.

David retired as owner of Howell Carpet Cleaning. He loved woodworking and was a perfectionist at everything he did. Mr. Howell was a very faithful Christian and church going man. David will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for Mr. Howell will be in the chapel of Hixson Brothers on Thursday, October 25 from 5:00 p.m until the time of funeral service on Friday.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Corey Howell, Wendell Jordan, Thomas Howell, Bryce Howell, Gage Howell, Dale Fontenot and Bayln Howell.