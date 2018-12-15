David James, Alexandria

- A memorial mass for David Edwards James will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 1 PM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Alexandria, Louisiana.

David was born in Natchez, Mississippi on December 17, 1947 and passed away on December 11, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

While growing up in Ferriday, Louisiana, David was an exceptional football, baseball, basketball, and track athlete earning the nickname "The Ferriday Flash."

After marrying his future wife of 46 years, he graduated from the LSU Law Center in Baton Rouge thereafter beginning his law practice and setting his roots in Alexandria.

After having two children, David completed the RCIA curriculum and joined the Catholic Church becoming a lifetime member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor.

In the highest sense, he was a dedicated husband and father—always at his family's side and at all times willing to help anyone in need with a smile on his face.

David loved the beach, playing golf, and all things LSU Tigers, but most of all, he adored and cherished his family.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Wanda Stoma James of Alexandria; his son, Benjamin D. James and his wife Misty of Marksville; his daughter, Julie J. James of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Jackson David Olson (13), Brynn Morgan James (7), and Baylor Malcolm James (3); Brice Olson, father of Jackson David Olson; and one sister, Virgie Johnson of New Jersey.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Nell James and his sister, Gloria Parker.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.