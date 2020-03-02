Funeral services for Mr. David Joseph Berlin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Entombment will be in Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

David Joseph Berlin, age 69, of Mansura, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Annie Gagnard Berlin; brother-in-law, Terriel Mayeaux; and sister-in-law, Sarita Berlin.

He was a pipefitter in the shipbuilding industry for many years having been employed as well as a former resident of Avondale, LA.

Those left to cherish his memory include one brother, Donald Berlin of Mansura; two sisters, Evelyn Berlin Firmin (James) of Mansura, Beverly Mayeaux of Marksville; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Monday until time of services.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Randy Mayeaux, Mark Mayeaux, Waylon Mayeaux, Wyatt Mayeaux, Myron Firmin and Troy Fontenot.