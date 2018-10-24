David Lamartiniere, 68, Marksville

Marksville – A Communion Funeral Service will be celebrated for David Joseph Lamartiniere at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Deacon Darrell Dubroc, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Cushman cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

David Joseph Lamartiniere, age 68 of Marksville, passed away at Dubuis Hospital of Alexandria on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 10:42 A.M.

Mr. Lamartiniere was a proud United States Army Veteran who served our Country in Panama. He owned and operated furniture stores in Baton Rouge. He volunteered as a cook for several benefits within the community. He enjoyed being outside in his garden and with the animals at his home. He was known to be a very humble soul who read his bible daily and had a strong faith in God. He adored his wife, Cynthia, of 14 years and family activities throughout his life. David will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Cynthia Dauzat Lamartiniere of Marksville, mother, Mabel Lachney Lamartiniere of St. Francisville, step-daughter, Chelsea (Kristopher Langston) Coutee of Gardner, sisters, Carol (Glen) Lamartiniere Hanchey of St. Francisville, Estelita (Eugene) Travis of St. Francisville and Cynthia (Keith) Manuel of Marksville. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his wife by first marriage, Robbie Pennington Lamartiniere, wife by second marriage, Marie Lamartiniere, daughters, Melissa and Michelle Lamartiniere, father, Harrison Lamartiniere and nephew, Brian Keith Belt.

The Lamartiniere Family is requesting a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday evening.