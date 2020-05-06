David McKinley, Sr. (age 52)

David McKinley, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria after a long battle with cancer.

David was a truck driver for many years. He was baptized at an early age at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints.

Left in sorrow to mourn the passing of the beloved Mr. McKinley are his mother, Barbara McKinley of Mansura; father, Darryl Phillips of Evergreen; children: Dontrail Dobison of Baton Rouge, Kalesha Wells of Bunkie, Ariana Brown of Cottonport, Chaleatha Heggar of Cottonport, David McKinley, Jr. of Cottonport, and Caylin Mason of South Carolina; brother, Troy (Danielle) Phillips of Cottonport; sister, Angela Dubrevil of Houston, TX. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, along with a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Isaih & Agnes McKinley; great-grandparents: Paulin, Regina Sampson, and Sarah Harris.