David Michael Marcotte, age 44, of Marksville

David Michael Marcotte

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Mr. David Michael Marcotte will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Marcotte, age 44, of Marksville, lost his battle with colon cancer on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 4, 1973, David was born in New Iberia and grew up in Santa Rosa, California. He loved baseball and golf. His beautiful smile was contagious and he never met a stranger. He was free spirited and had a larger than life personality. He was a great daddy and a loving son.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Ira and Margaret Reich Marcotte of Marksville; one son, Jaxsyn Landry Marcotte of Marksville; three daughters, Taylor Rene Marcotte of Gonzales, Maggie Kathleen Marcotte of Marksville and Lillie Rose Marcotte of Marksville; his sister, Shannon Marcotte Llamas of Windsor, California; maternal grandmother, Patricia Reich of New Iberia; nephew, Michael Anthony Llamas of Windsor, California; and niece, Ashley Taylor Llamas of Windsor, California; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.