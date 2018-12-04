David Moreau, 85, Simmesport

Funeral services for David “Dave” Moreau will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 beginning at 11:00a.m. in Christ the King Catholic Church of Simmesport. Visitation will be held Thursday beginning at 9:00a.m. in Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport. Burial will follow in the church mausoleum.

“Dave”, 85 and a resident of Simmesport passed away on December 2, 2018 in the Colfax Reunion Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Moreau; parents, Douglas and Wendy (Vead) Moreau; siblings, “Madea”, Sybil, Felma, Parker and Gene.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Marsha Bordelon of Simmesport, Jamie Moreau of Simmesport and Michael Moreau of Pineville; siblings, Nan Moreau, Joyce Wall and Ethel Moreau

“Dave” is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport is in charge of arrangements.