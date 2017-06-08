David Paul Watts, age 70, of Bunkie

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for David Paul Watts on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and resume on Friday from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Mr. Watts, age 70, of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his residence. Born on April 23, 1947, he was a retired house painter. He was a member of the Woodmen of the World and the Knights of Columbus. He loved gardening and casinos.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Watts; his parents, Eunice and George Watts; and his two brothers, Daniel Watts and Alvin Watts.

He is survived by three daughters, Amy Watts of Lafayette, Stephanie Watts of Bunkie and Tammie (Paul) Lemoine of Moreauville; two sons, Greg (Joan) Laborde of Bunkie and Jessie (Rachel) Laborde of Moreauville; five grandchildren, Lauren Laborde, Matthew Laborde, Olivia Laborde, Mariah Laborde and Samantha Lemoine; and three great-grandchildren, Amanda Laborde, Cecilia Cunningham and Baylee Gauthier.