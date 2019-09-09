Funeral services for Mr. David Rivas, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

David Rivas, Sr., age 75, a native of East Texas, resident of Marksville, departed this life on September 4, 2019 at Oschner’s Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bessie Pierite Rivas.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, David Rivas, Jr. (Tori Deason) of Marksville, Donald Rivas of Houston, Texas, Daniel Rivas (Alisha) of Marksville; one daughter, Madeline Love (Matthew) of Houston, Texas; one sister, Mary Butterfly of California; six grandchildren, David Rivas, III, Isabella Rivas, Dakota Rivas, Dayton Rivas, Dawson Rivas and Dantonio Rivas.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dayton Rivas, Dakota Rivas, Dantonio Rivas, David Rivas, Jr., David Rivas, III, Dawson Rivas, Daniel Rivas and Michael Matamoros.