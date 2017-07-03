David Wayne Anderson, age 60, of Mansura

David Wayne Anderson

MANSURA - Funeral services for David Wayne Anderson of Mansura were held on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 12 noon at Life Point Community Church in Mansura with Pastor Jacob Crawford officiating. Internment was in Golden Chain Cemetery in Cottonport under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Anderson, age 60, passed away6 from this life on Monday, June 26, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was along-time member of his family church, Golden Chain Baptist Church in Cottonport and a newer member of Life Point Community Church in Mansura. Following his high school education in Cottonport, David pursued a military career. He served eight years in the United States Navy and four years in the United States Army. This proved to be a rewarding career for him as he had many notable achievements during that tenure including a Rifle Expert Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, Battle “E” Ribbon, First Good Conduct Award, Medical Specialist in Combat Support along with being a Medical and Dental Specialist.

After his honorable discharge from the military, David relocated to California where he worked as a truck driver ad concrete worker for many years. Returning to Louisiana, he worked for the Avoyelles Correctional Center, where he met and married Charyl Blackman and together they had two children to their union.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Charyl B. Anderson of Mansura; sons, John Anderson of Mansura and Zachary Anderson of Mansura; five brothers, Jessie (Emma) Anderson, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Richard (Lorraine) Anderson of Morgan City, Harold Anderson of Morgan City, Thomas (Gwen) Anderson of Morgan City and Donald (Shirley) Friels of Cottonport; two sisters, Joycelyn Anderson of Houston, Texas and Sharon Irving of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were Jessie Anderson, Jr., Lionel Blackman, Sr., Lionel Blackman, Jr., Peter Dupas, Darrell Baker and Leonard Johnson.