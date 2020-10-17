Davis Jacobs, 79, Marksville

Marksville – Funeral Services for Davis Jacob will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Lawrence Porterie, officiating. Interment will be held at a later date under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Davis Jacob, age 79 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 4:00 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Paul (Emily) Jacob, Jr. of Houston, TX., Hayden (Marjie) Jacob of Houston, TX., William (Mercedes) Jacob of Houston, TX., Joseph (Burnetta) Jacob of Houston, TX., Ellis (Marlene) Jacob of Houston, TX., Elmer Jacob of Marksville, Gene Jacob of Marksville, Mary Shepard of Marksville, Nellie See of Houston, TX., Dorothy Lavalais of Houston, TX. and Elnora Jones of Houston, TX. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Mr. Jacob was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leola Baker Jacob, siblings, Wallace Jacob, Lee Jacob, Paul Jacob, Hester Porterie and Lillie Jacobs.

The Jacob Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of services.