A Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Norman Gremillion will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Deacon Norman Gremillion , age 88 of Plaucheville, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Bunkie General Hospital.

Mr. Gremillion retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he was Post Master in Plaucheville. Upon his retirement, he went on to study and become a Deacon in the Diocese of Alexandria, servicing parishes where he was needed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul L. and Isabelle Couvillion Gremillion; his sisters, Edna G. Bordelon, Cora G. Couvillion and Bertice G. Couvillion; his brothers, Leroy Gremillion, Newman Gremillion and Winfield Gremillion.

Survivors include his numerous nephews and nieces.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.