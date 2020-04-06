Dean Normand Matthews

Marksville – Private Graveside Services for Dean Normand Mathews will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery I, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Dan O’Connor, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Dean Normand Mathews, age 89 of Boyce, formally of Marksville, passed away at The Summit Retirement Center in Alexandria on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 7:12 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Linton (Susan) Dubea of Harrisburg, NC., J. Don (Sally) Wilson of Port Barre, Roland “Jude” (Jane) Mathews of Geismar, grandchildren, Joseph Dubea, Nikki Duplechein, RachelJobe, Emily Mathews and Hannah Rabalais. Also survived by 3 Great-grandchildren.

Ms. Mathews was preceded in death by her husband, Roland “Tut” Mathews, parents, Adras and Dorothy Normand, siblings, Herman Normand, Adine Laborde, Vella Normand, Mary Thompson, grandchildren, John and Kristopher Wilson.

To extend on-line condolences to the Mathews Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com