Dean Whittington Champagne, age 75, of St. Landry

Dean Whittington Champagne

ST. LANDRY - Funeral services for Ethel Claudine “Dean” Champagne will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Landry Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Vandenburg Cemetery in Bayou Chicot under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests the visitation be observed at St. Landry Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and resume on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 8 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Champagne, age 75, of St. Landry, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 7, 2017. Born on Apri 12, 1942, she was a member of the Evangeline Eastern Star Chapter #253 in Bayou Chicot for 53 years. She served as Worthy Matron in the local chapter several times, served the District as District Deputy Grand Matron twice, Grand Representative to the state of Maine and served the state of Louisiana as Grand Ruth. She enjoyed Facebook, computers, playing games, visiting with friends, eating out, Diet Coke, softball, family gatherings, gospel singing and her sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Annie Mae Whittington; her sisters, Juanita Holston, Delores "Tiny" Mike, Muriel Byrd, and Willa Rae Whittington; her brother, Lloyd Whittington; and two nephews, Tommy Holston and Glenn Byrd.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Conrad Champagne of St. Landry; her sister, Maxine Hughes of Pine Prairie; her step-daughter, Bonita Champagne of Houma; her step-granddaughter, Carissa Renee Babin of Thibodaux; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.