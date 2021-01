Debbie Ferguson, 63, Cottonport

Debbie Ferguson, 63 of Cottonport, died January 2.

She is a graduate of Cottonport High and started the Cottonport First Responders using her own personal vehicle.

She is preceded in death by her father, Heward Firmin; mother, Frida Firmin and son, Joseph Ferguson.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Ferguson, Sr. of Cottonport; son, Joshua Ferguson of Hessmer; daughter, Aimee Juneau of Lafayette; two brothers, Ricky Firmin of Kender, and Heward Firmin, Jr. of Evergreen; and one sister, Susan Firmin Moore of Alabama; eight grandchildren; family and friends.

A private memorial service is schedule at a later date.