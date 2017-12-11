Deborah McGlothlin Lemoine, age 63, of Baker

Deborah McGlothlin Lemoine

BAKER - A private service for the family of Deborah McGlothlin Lemoine will be held at a later date.

Deborah Ann McGlothlin Lemoine, age 63, of Baker, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Born on September 18, 1954, Debbie was a retired employee of the State of Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. McGlothlin; and her brother, Anthony “Tony” J. McGlothlin.

She is survived by her mother, Ruby F. McGlothlin of Baker; her brother, Robert E. McGlothlin of Baker; her niece that she considered her daughter, Carley S. (R.J.) McGlothlin-Scott of St. Francisville; three nephews, Casey McGlothlin of St. Francisville, Carl Evan McGlothlin of Baker and Joshua Ilgenfritz of Baker; and three that she considered her grandchildren, Cadence Scott, Ryland Scott and Zayden Blaine Bradshaw.