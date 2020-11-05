Della Norris, 81, Plaucheville

Della Marie Norris, age 81 of Plaucheville, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Cindy Pinkerton; grandchildren, Thaddeus Norris, Erica Glass, Skylar Pinkerton, Chandler Pinkerton, Lottie Pinkerton; seven great-grandchildren; and one nephew, Jim Juneau.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Norris; son, Teddy Norris; parents, Romain and Jane Aucoin; and four sisters.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.