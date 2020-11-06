Della Norris, 81, Plaucheville

Della Marie Norris, age 81 of Plaucheville, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Visitation will begin at 4:00pm until 9:00pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 and will resume 8:00am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. A rosary prayer service will begin at 6:00pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 with Fr. Martin Laird officiating.

Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum.

Della Marie Norris was a business owner for many years for different jobs. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls and putting out Christmas lights that covered her whole yard for everyone to see.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Cindy Pinkerton; grandchildren, Thaddeus Norris, Erica Glass, Skylar Pinkerton, Chandler Pinkerton, Lottie Pinkerton; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Norris; son, Teddy Norris; parents, Romain and Jane Aucoin; and four sisters.

