Deloris Smith Roy, 71, Hessmer

Graveside services for Deloris Smith Roy will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 beginning at 5:45pm at the St. Martin of Tours cemetery in Belledeau.

Deloris Smith Roy, 71, a resident of Hessmer passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Roy; parents, Willburn and Agnes (Bordelon) Roy; sisters, Anna Lee Mayeux, Edna Bordelon and Marie Blankenship.

Those left to cherish her memory, daughter, Tonya Roy of Hessmer; son Marty Roy of Lafayette; sisters, Lorraine Lahney of Hessmer and Beatrice Mayeaux of Hessmer.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Taylor Roy, Ethan Roy and Peyton Roy and one great grandchild, McKenna Roy.

Visitation will held Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Escude Funeral Home of Mansura beginning at 8:00am with a rosary to be recited at 5:00 pm. After the rosary we will depart for graveside service.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.