Delter D. Maillet, age 95, of Pineville

Delter D. Maillet

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Delter D. Maillet will be held Monday, December 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. the chapel of Hixson Brothers in Pineville with Father Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until shortly before time of services Monday in the funeral home.

Delter D. Maillet, age 95 and one day shy of 96 years, passed away on Thursday, November 30 at her residence in Pineville surrounded by her family. Mrs. Maillet, born December 1, 1921 in Brouillette, graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School Academy, Delter married the love of her life, Tillman. She was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, having married Tillman in the first chapel site on Main Street in Pineville. They were married 51 years.

She was a devoted stay at home mom who was always there to support her three daughters in all their school and extra-curricular activities. She thoroughly enjoyed creating and sewing her daughter’s costumes, dresses, and gowns to attend special functions. Mrs. Maillet was a kind-hearted, thoughtful, and generous person, coming to be known as a “good Samaritan” delivering meals on wheels to relatives, friends, and others, but also chauffeuring the Sisters of Sorrows to many appointments. She named one of her daughters after her favorite teacher Sister Anna Theresa of the Divine Providence Order. At the age of 93, before she passed, Sr. Theresa gave Delter the rosary beads she had worn all the years as a nun.

In the spirit of love, she really enjoyed “matchmaking” several couples winding up at the altar. She was a great supporter of her husband’s projects, including building two daughters’ homes. Once her girls retired, they bonded having “Mother-Daughter” road trips to the country, but she also enjoyed several trips to Branson, as well as a few cruises.

She attributed her quick recovery and improved health after open heart surgery to the James Baker’s Health Center where she was a “Member of the Month” for the month of February, 2012. She said that LAC was one of the most worthwhile establishments in the City of Pineville. She always looked forward to the dance floors at the American Legion and VFW where she met many new friends who came to be known as extended family members. Her favorite song was “C’est la Vie” (French meaning “that’s life.”) Delter thought “an idle mind was the devil’s workshop and being constructive was good for the soul”, so one of her nicknames came to be “Go Go Granny”.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tillman Joseph Maillet of nearly 51 years; parents, Jessie and Agnes Dauzart; brother, Jessie “J.D.” Dauzart; youngest daughter, Lorita Maillet Floyd; and son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Gauthier, Sr.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirlene M. (William) Mertens of Pineville and Diana M. Gauthier of Pineville; and nine grandchildren, Elisha M. (Pat) Holle’ of Ponchatoula, William Mertens, Jr. of Baton Rouge, Dr. Tony (Nicole) Gauthier Jr. of Indiana, Nanette G. (Rick) Kramel, John Gauthier of Pineville, Michael (Jennifer) Floyd of Alexandria, Jessica Floyd of Pineville, Megan F. (Matt) Miller of Frierson, and Justin Floyd of Pineville; 12 great grandchildren; three step-granddaughters; three great-great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews; and lots of dedicated friends.

The family is very appreciative to all the caregivers, Dr. Jonathan Hunter and nurse, Miranda, and St. Joseph Hospice who provided all the TLC given during the last six months.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons William Mertens, Jr. Tony Gauthier, Jr., John Gauthier, Michael Floyd, Justin Floyd, and great grandson Jarred Poché and Landon S. Gauthier, and Rick Kramel. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Hollé, great grandson Brock David Poché, Eric Guthrie, and Matt Miller.