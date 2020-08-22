Denis Burke, 75, Mansura native

A memorial service for Denis Joseph Burke, Jr. will be announced at a later date.

Denis Burke, 75, a resident of New Orleans and native of Mansura, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Denis was the first of eight children born to Danis J. Burke, Sr. and Alice McDonald Burke of Mansura.

Denis graduated from Mansura High in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 doing his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. He was stationed at Amarillo, TX and attended Jet Engine and Mechanic School.

Upon returning from the military, he enrolled at LSU majoring in math. He transferred studies to Tulane earning a Major in Math and a Minor in Computer Science.

Denis began his career in 1973 with LSU Medical Center in New Orleans as a Computer Operator. Denis was fascinated with the computer era as it was just unfolding. His hard work and dedication did not go unseen and he quickly moved up the ranks to being Manager of Computer Services. LSUMC recognized him on several occasions for such a truly extraordinary team player. Because of his love of his job, he became a teacher for hundreds of others, traveling to all state medical facilities throughout Louisiana installing and teaching personnel the new software systems IBM Computers and software was his passion. He could literally take “the brains” out and tell you everything about it.

Denis also had the opportunity to work for industry Giants Tidewater, inc. and Freeport McMoran Oil and Gas.

Denis was a humble, private man, but so generous and kindhearted.

He retired in 2015 from LSUHSC after more than 30 years of service.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Chris and Terry Burke of Mansura, Carl Burke of Hessmer, Robert Burke od Sulphur Springs, TX, Angela Desselle of LaPlace, Cynthia Juneau of Evergreen, Meyhan Chenevert of Marksville.

Special friends, Jane Forcheiner, and Ceci Foster.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.