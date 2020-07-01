Derrick Kyle, 21, Cottonport

Derrick Parnell Kyle Jr. (Pip) was the baby boy of 10 kids. He was loved by many . He had a beautiful life ahead of him . But God had other plans, he needed him more . On June 22 ,2020 God called him and his beloved girlfriend home ! Derrick Kyle Jr. was the son of Derrick Kyle Sr. & Jennifer Williams of Cottonport .

Funeral service Derrick Damell Kyle Jr of Cottonport will take place at St. Edwards Funeral Home on Saturday July 4, 2020, beginning at 11:00 with Rev. Donald Tibbs Officiating. Visitation will be held at St. Edwards prior to the funeral service, from 9:00- 11:00 burial service will commence at Old Zion Baptist Cemetery. Derrick Kyle, age 21, pass away on Monday June 22, 2020. He is survived by his father; Derrick Kyle; Mother Jennifer Williams; his son Derrick Kyle III, brothers Fredrick Bradford, Antonio Bradford, Joshua Williams, Aristide Williams, Damien Williams all of Cottonport, LA; sisters Victoria Bowie (Donovan), Tatianna Williams, and Debbie Kyle of Cottonport, LA. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Debbie Kyle, Wilbert & Donna Mose; brother Alonzelle Williams.