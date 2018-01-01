Derrick Lamar Brown, Sr., age 32, of Simmesport

Derrick Lamar Brown, Sr.

SIMMESPORT - Funeral service for Derrick Lamar Brown, Sr., age 32, of Mansura were held on Saturday, December 30, 2017, 12 noon at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church Simmesport with Pastor Chris Augustine officiating. Internment followed in the church cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home, Bunkie.

“Booster Cable” as he was known by many passed away from this life on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at his residence. He was a kindhearted, loving person. He loved to cook and truly believed he was the best cook around.

Derrick leaves to cherish his precious memories; his son, Derrick Lamar Brown, Jr. of Marksville; two brothers, Donnell Brown of Cottonport and Joshua Brown of Cottonport; three nephews, Joshua Brown Jr. of Baton Rouge, Elijah Brown of Baton Rouge and Jaiden Brown of Lettsworth; a niece, Josh'lyn Brown of Baton Rouge; a very close and special friend, Catina Derozan and her children of Mansura; two very good friends, Tramaine McGhee and Kendrick Washington; a special person who helped rear him, Joseph Long, Jr.; a very special aunt whom he looked up to, Adearane Brown of Moreauville; three God brothers and three God sisters; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Brandon Jones, Tramaine McGhee, Terrance Brown, Ernest Mason, Roderick Hartford, Donte Braxton, Eli Norman, Jr., Winfred Turner, Ronnie Thompson and TeRand Lair.