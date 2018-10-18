Funeral services for Derrick Lee McGlory “Tha REAL D-Lee” of Marksville will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 beginning at 11am at the First Congregational Baptist Church in Marksville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 beginning at 9am until 11am at First Congregational Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home. Derrick Lee McGlory, age 27, was called to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 14, 2018 to lay down his cross and receive his crown. D-Lee loved music and was always inspired to write down his thoughts. He was an artist who enjoyed creating beats. His outgoing personality will be missed dearly. Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Johnny Lee Moore of Marksville, Sr.; his mother, Aretha Moore of Marksville; his girlfriend, Heidi Nicole Dauzat of Marksville; his children, Derrick Lee McGlory, Jr. of Marksville, D’Leah Nicole McGlory of Marksville, Derrion Le’chelle Levi of Lake Charles & Bristol De’Brayshia Stanley of Marksville; sister, Loretta Joyce Seaberry of Cottonport; brothers, Gregory S. McGlory of Marksville, Johnny Lee McGlory of Marksville, Johnny Lee Seaberry of Kolin & Johnny Lee Moore, Jr of Lafayette. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family & friends.