Desmond Lynn Graydonage, age 33, of Lafayette

Funeral Services for Desmond Lynn Graydon will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Abraham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requested that visitation be observed at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Graydon, age 33, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital. He was owner of a tatoo parlor on Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jakita Thomas of Dallas, TX and Kelsie Graydon of St. Martinville; his father, Steve Graydon of Cypress, TX; his mother, Veronica Oneal of McDonough, GA and his sister, Victoria Oneal of Atlanta, GA.