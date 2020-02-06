Detravion Ray Burnett, Sr. age 21 of Bunkie

Funeral services for Detravion Ray Burnett, Sr. will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., atSecond Saint Paul Baptist Church in Bunkie, Louisiana, where Bishop Melvin D. Jacksonwill officiate. A public viewing will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday morning. Committal services will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robinson Family Mortuary of Pineville, LA.

Detravion, passionately called “Mup” by his family and friends, entered his earthly life on November 25, 1998 and received his angel wings on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was baptized at an early age at First Union Baptist Church in Bunkie, Louisiana and accepted Jesus Christ into his heart. He attended the public school system of Avoyelles Parish.

Detravion is survived by hismother, Tonica Patterson; step-father (who helped raise him) Donterrian Patterson, Sr.; his father, Derrick Alfred, Sr.; two (2) sons, Brylan and Detravion Burnett, Jr.; one (1) daughter, Bailee Burnett; nine (9) brothers; six (6) sisters; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Alfred; paternal grandfather, Calhoun Alfred, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Banks Frazier, Jr.; maternal great grandparents, Audrey and Banks Frazier, Sr.; maternal great grandmother, Maggie Dixon; a very supportive girlfriend, DeNeyra O’Neil; step-grandmother, Louise Dupree; and many other relatives and friends.