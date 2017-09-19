Dewayne Harrison, age 59, of Pineville

Dewayne Harrison

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Dewayne Harrison will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with Rev. Tim Merritt and Rev. Robert McManus officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Ball, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m on Thursday, September 21, 2017 until the time of service.

Mr. Harrison, age 59, of Pineville, entered eternal rest on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Rapides Medical Center. Born on January 6, 1958, Dewayne was a member of the Pentecostal Faith. He was also a retired plumbing contractor. Mr. Harrison enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Patsy Harrison.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of forty-two years, Paula Glenn Harrison of Pineville; his son, Samuel (Athena) Harrison of Pineville; his daughters, Amanda (Jesse) Coleman of Ball and Shasta (Kevin) McNeal of Effie; brother, Keith Harrison of Pineville; three sisters; Janis Harrison of Denham Springs, Sheila Harrison of Pineville, and Sandra Harrison of Pineville; and six grandchildren, Tylor, Lane, Cheyenne, Shelby, Logan, and Landon.