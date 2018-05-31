Funeral services for Mr. Dexter Paul Deshautelle, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Thomas Paul and Father Blake Deshautelle officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Deshautelle, age 71, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Valley View Health Care Center in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Audrey Couvillion Deshautelle; first wife, Judith Mooney Deshautelle and second wife, Lavon Hart.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Brent Deshautelle and wife Judy of Marksville; one step-son, Kevin Gildersleeve and wife, Donna from Rayne, La; two step-daughters, Shannon Tritschler and husband Carl from Piksville, KY, Kelley Gildersleeve and wife Christy from Clarksville, TN; five step-grandchildren and four great step-grandchildren.

Mr. Deshautelle, served in the National Guard and also, prior to his retirement, worked for the Lafayette Police Department and then moved to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office where he served as a detective and deputy and was also the director for Avoyelles Parish Dare Program.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service.

A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers.