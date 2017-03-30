Funeral services for Dez Agnes Mitchell Chenevert will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 beginning at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017 beginning at 5pm until 9pm in Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura. A rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8am on Tuesday until time of service. Interment will commence in the St. Alphonse Catholic Cemetery in Hessmer. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Dez Agnes Mitchell Chenevert, age 96, resident of Mansura, passed away at Riviere de Soliel Nursing Home on Saturday, March 25, 2017. She was an awesome, Loving, Caring grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Zoe (Milligan) Mitchell; her husband, Norman Chenevert; her brothers, Gilbert and Amet; and her sisters, Nettie and Anna Rae.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Pam Helminger (Donald) of Mansura, La.; her grandsons Jay Helminger (Carol) and Chad Helminger (Laura) of Mansura; great-grandsons, Nicholas Helminger (Michelle) of Lafayette, La. and Alex Helminger (Tiffany) of Mansura, La.; and great-granddaughter, Rachel Helminger of Mansura, La.