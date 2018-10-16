Diana Dupont Evans, age 76, of Covington

Graveside services for Diana Dupont Evans will be held on Friday,October 19,2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Belledeau Baptist Cemetery -1204 Hwy.114 (Belledeau Hwy) in Hessmer, LA. Arrangements are under direction of Melancon Funeral Home of Bunkie,La.

Diana Dupont Evans, age 76, passed from this life on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Covington, Louisiana. She was born October 1, 1942 in Bunkie,Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kilrain Dupont Jr. of Dupont and Odelia Galland Dupont of Cottonport. Diana spent her years as a wife and mother. For thirty-nine years she was a resident of Jefferson Parish were she raised her children with her husband of fifty-eight years, Gene H. Evans of Belledeau, Louisiana.

She is survived by three daughters, Pamela (Gerard Herty of St Tammany Parish), Sherri (Darrell Dragon of St Tammany Parish) and Gwen (Brian Daleo of Jefferson Parish); her sister, Sandra(Brent Henderson of Baton Rouge) and nephew, Briant Henderson. Grandchildren Corie (Bruce Johnson) Daniel Dragon,Nicole Da Leo and her great grandchildren Oliver Bendana,Ryder Johnson.