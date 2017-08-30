Diane Armand Onishea, age 69, of Bunkie

Diane Armand Onishea

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Diane Armand Onishea of Bunkie will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. Jeff White officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cheneyville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Diane, age 69, was born on September 23, 1946 to John and Olive Rachal Armand and went to meet her heavenly father on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd Onishea; her parents; and one brother, Glen Armand.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters; Tonya (Frank) Guillory of Cottonport, Lisa Onishea of Lafayette and Kim (Leo) Ferguson of Bunkie; one brother, E.J. (Barbara) Armand of Bunkie; her grandchildren, Latoya (Tony) Rodriguez, Amanda (Trent) Woodland, Patia (Mikie Dufour) Roy, Kacie (Lee) Lambert, Jarred Roy, and Garrett (Angelica Bihm) Ferguson; step-grandchildren, Derrick (Mandi) Guillory, Brad Guillory, and Akeyeshia (Troy) Juneau; 15 great-grandchildren; and six step great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com