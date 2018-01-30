Diane Moreau, age 73, of Simmesport

Diane Moreau

SIMMESPORT - Memorial services for Diane Moreau of Simmesport will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Diane Moreau, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at her home in Simmesport. She was born on April 11, 1944.

She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Harold Daniel Agregard; adopted mother, Lella Kuerbis Agregard; adopted step-mother, Dorothy Ruth Kuerbis Agregard; son, Royce Earl Featherston, III; daughter, Shannon Spring; and step-brother, Lyman Hall.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Todd Moreau, Sr. of Simmesport; step-children, Daphane Littrell of Ventress, Todd Moreau, Jr. of Simmesport, Kelley Moreau of Belledeau, and Miranda Wilson of Mississippi; her step-grandchildren: Aiden Voitier, Ayla Voitier, Logan Voitier, Gavyn Littrell, Stevye Littrell, Adison Moreau, Kallie Dibble, Emily Ducote, Alexis Wilson, and Avery Brynn; mother-in-law, Evelyn Moreau of Simmesport; father-in-law, Daniel Moreau of Simmesport; and sister-in-law, Tara Moreau Johnson of Simmesport.