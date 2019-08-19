Dianne Prier, age 71, passed away on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at her home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise Dupas of Mansura, Amanda Prier of Mansura, Larry Prier of New Orleans, and Brad Prier of Beaumont, TX; five grandchildren, Jakita Prier, Lakita Prier, Lincoln Dupas, Jr., Ramarion Prier, and Brajean Prier; four great-grandchildren, A’Nyia Prier, Aubrec Prier, Ky’Lan Wiley, and Zaidon Ford; sisters, Angela Prier, Shelia Prier, and Dedra Feltus; brothers, David Prier, Donald Ray Prier, Larry Prier, and Craig Prier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milburn and Marilyn Holmes Prier; sister, Mary Prier.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura