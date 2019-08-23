Dianne Prier, 71, of Mansura

Funeral Mass for Dianne Prier of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.

Dianne Prier, age 71, passed away on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at her home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise Dupas of Mansura, Amanda Prier of Mansura, Larry Prier of New Orleans, and Brad Prier of Beaumont, TX; five grandchildren, Jakita Prier, Lakita Prier, Lincoln Dupas, Jr., Ramarion Prier, and Brajean Prier; four great-grandchildren, A’Nyia Prier, Aubrec Prier, Ky’Lan Wiley, and Zaidon Ford; sisters, Angela Prier, Shelia Prier, and Dedra Feltus; brothers, David Prier, Donald Ray Prier, Larry Prier, and Craig Prier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milburn and Marilyn Holmes Prier; sister, Mary Prier.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.