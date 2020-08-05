Doil Joy Hewlett, 89, Center Point

Services form Doil Joy Hewlett will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, Center Point with Brother Ron Nation officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Center Point, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

Mrs. Hewlett, 89, of Center Point passed from this life, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Oak Haven Nursing Center.

Mrs. Hewlett was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Center Point. She was a former nurses aide at Baptist Hospital in Alexandria and at Pinecrest Developmental Center.

She was preceded in death by husband, Sam Hewlett; parents, Alvis James and Elowise Julie Campbell McGraw; brothers, Michael McGraw and James W. McGraw; grandchild, Neil Bryant; son-in-law, Harry Reynolds.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Leland Brent Hewlett; daughters, Clara Reynolds and Sheila Bryant (Glenn); sisters, Doris Nation and Reba Leggett (Wayne); grandchildren, Darren Reynolds (Tracy), Vance Reynolds (Chrissy), Chad Reynolds (Lori), Glynis Posey (Matt), Gabriel Hewlett, Ella Hewlett and great grandchildren, Amanda Reynolds, Reagan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Austin Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds, Neilee Posey, Charleigh Hewlett, Lindsay Fusilier (Donavon); great great grandchildren, Anthony Myrick-Fusilier and Kylee Fusilier.

Pallbearers will be Darren Reynolds, Vance Reynolds, Chad Reynolds, Glenn Bryant, Matt Posey and Gabriel Hewlett. Honorary pallbearers will be Glynis Posey (Matt Posey), Ella Hewlett, Amanda Reynolds, Reagan Reynolds, Ryan Reynold, Austin Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds, Charleigh Hewlett, Lindsay Fusilier (Donavon Fusilier), Anthony Myrick-Fusilier, Kaylee Fusilier and Neilee Posey.